Vast majority of people believe poorer people get worse legal outcomes

THE VAST MAJORITY of people in Ireland overwhelmingly believe that people with less money generally get worse outcomes in a legal challenges, according to new research.

A poll commissioned by the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission found that 80% of people feel those with less money get less favourable outcomes in legal proceedings.

The Amárach annual poll of human rights and equality issues in Ireland, also shows that nine in ten agree that providing free legal aid is essential to ensuring equal access to justice.

On access to justice issues, Sinéad Gibney, Chief Commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission said: “Access to justice means more than being able to swing open the courtroom door, it’s about being able to properly and fairly engage with our legal system irrespective of factors such as your age, your gender, your ethnicity, whether you are a disabled person or what your job or income is.

“It is deeply worrying that a huge majority of people across Ireland agree that your legal challenge will have a worse outcome if your bank balance is low, and young people in particular strongly hold this view.

“Free legal aid is a crucial element of access to justice, and we as a Commission have been consistently critical about how civil legal aid is sharply restricted.”

Other findings from the survey of 1,200 people include:

83% of people in Ireland consider housing to be a basic human right, this is a rise of 1% from last year’s poll which asked the same question. 13% are against.

32% of people say they have witnessed or directly experienced racism over the last year. This rises to 43% among 25-34 year olds

62% of people in Ireland believe that the right to housing should be enshrined in our Constitution, 24% are against.

89% of people agree that the State should provide public health care to all in Ireland with 63% saying it is unfair that people with higher income can afford better healthcare.

More than half of people (51%) disagree with the view that everyone in Ireland enjoys the same basic human rights.

Gibney added: “Year on year we see people across Ireland being strong and consistent in their respect for human rights and equality.

“It’s inspiring as a nation that 95% of us agree that human rights are important for creating a fairer society in Ireland, and 91% of us agree that no matter who you are or where you come from, you should be treated equally.”