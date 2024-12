THE KABIN CREW, who were behind the viral hit ‘The Spark’, have released a Christmas single ahead of their Christmas special on RTÉ.

The Spark was recorded by children from the Kabin Crew in Cork and the Lisdoonvarna Crew in Clare and has since garnered over two billion plays on social media and was even longlisted for a Grammy Award.

The Kabin Crew today released their new single ‘Christmas Cipher’ ahead of their RTÉ special, The Kabin Crew’s Christmas Special, which will air on Christmas Eve.

Christmas Cipher is available from today on all streaming platforms through the Kabin Crew’s record label Rubyworks.

Meanwhile, the Christmas special will give viewers a chance to get to know the members of the crew and see how the songs come together.

The Kabin Studio was established by GMCBeats in 2012 and runs workshops and camps in music production and recording in what it described as a “non-judgemental space” where young people can “free express” themselves through rap and other art forms.

The Christmas special will give viewers a look at these workshops, delve into the collaboration with the Lisdoonvarna Crew for The Spark, and debut brand new songs.

A spokesperson for RTÉ added that the Christmas special “will shine a light on Knocknaheeny on the Northside of Cork City, where the Kabin Studio is based, and the amazing people and their stories from the area”.

Kabin Crew’s Christmas Special will air on RTÉ One at 5.15pm and will be repeated on Christmas Day at 8am on RTÉ 2.