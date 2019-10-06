Four dead and five injured in shooting at Kansas bar overnight

FOUR PEOPLE HAVE been killed and five others wounded early this morning in a shooting at a Kansas City bar, police and local Kansas media reported.

“Nine shot, four dead at 10th and Central Ave,” the Kansas City police department said on its Twitter account.

Police officer Thomas Tomasic said authorities believe the shooting occurred at around 1.30am at Tequila KC Bar and stemmed from an earlier altercation.

He said the two gunmen had apparently gotten into a dispute with some people inside the bar, left, and then returned with handguns.

Around 40 people were inside the small bar at the time, Tomasic said adding the gunfire sent them running for the exits.

“When people came out they were definitely running,” he said.

Around 40 people were inside the small bar at the time, Tomasic said. The gunfire sent them running for the exits.

Shells from a handgun were reported to have been found at the scene. No one has been arrested.

9 shot, 4 dead at 10th and Central Ave. — KCKPD (@KCKPDHQ) October 6, 2019 Source: KCKPD /Twitter

Tomasic cautioned that police were still investigating exactly what happened. He said they were reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses while looking for the gunmen.

“Obviously being a bar at 1.30am, stories vary a lot,” he said.

Among the dead was one man in his late 50s, another in his mid-30s and two in their mid-20s, police said. Authorities did not immediately release their names.

Juan Ramirez, of Kansas City, Kansas, told The Kansas City Star that his 29-year-old nephew was among those killed. He said his nephew left behind a 6-year-old son and a 4-year-old daughter.

“I don’t wish this upon anybody,” Ramirez said.

The five wounded were taken to area hospitals and were believed to be in stable condition.

With reporting from AFP. - © AFP 2019