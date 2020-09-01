This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kanye West sues to be listed on West Virginia presidential election ballot

Kanye West announced a presidential bid in July.

By Press Association Tuesday 1 Sep 2020, 9:22 PM
Kanye West visited Donald Trump in the Oval Office in 2018.
RAPPER KANYE WEST has sued the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office after being told his bid to get on the ballot for US president came up short on qualified signatures.

Secretary of state Mac Warner’s office told news outlets last month that West needed 7,144 signatures from registered voters in West Virginia.

West submitted 15,000 signatures, but only 6,383 were confirmed, according to secretary of state spokesperson Mike Queen.

The lawsuit says West did not have a chance to challenge that decision before a drawing for order of names appearing on the ballot, WSAZ-TV reported.

The lawsuit requests an emergency hearing date and a ruling that would allow his name to be listed.

West announced a presidential bid in July, saying he is seeking the nation’s highest office on a ticket he calls the Birthday Party.

West has since been gathering signatures to get on the ballot in several US states.

In July, Kim Kardashian West spoke for the first time about West’s bipolar disorder after he shared a string of concerning tweets.

She said her husband’s words “sometimes do not align with his intentions”.

She also said that she had not discussed his condition before because she is “very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health”.

