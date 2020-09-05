This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 5 September 2020
Advertisement

Kanye West seeks place on presidential ballot in Kentucky

The musician has been barred from Arizona’s ballot.

By Press Association Saturday 5 Sep 2020, 11:59 AM
40 minutes ago 2,834 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5196416
Image: Lauren Petracca Ipetracca/PA
Image: Lauren Petracca Ipetracca/PA

RAPPER AND MUSIC producer Kanye West has filed to run for US president on Kentucky’s ballot.

The news was revealed in a tweet from Secretary of State Michael Adams which showed part of West’s application.

He wrote: “Our staff are diligently reviewing this filing, including an estimated 19,000 petition signatures, to determine whether Mr West has qualified to appear.”

It follows a decision this week to bar West from appearing on Arizona’s ballot, saying a voter who challenged his candidacy had shown he would probably prevail in the legal dispute.

West, who once backed Republican President Donald Trump, announced earlier that he had broken with Trump and would launch his own presidential bid.

Related Read

05.09.20 Donald Trump angrily denies remarks about US troops and 'losers'

His campaign filed paperwork on 15 July with the Federal Election Commission.

West has qualified to appear on the ballot in states including Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Tennessee and Utah, but did not qualify in Ohio, Montana, West Virginia, Wisconsin and other states, though he has filed lawsuits challenging some of those decisions.

Critics suggest West’s last-minute bid – and the apparent Republican support it has received – is a ploy to take votes from Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, especially in key swing states.

Representatives for West have brushed aside that criticism.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie