This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 6 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tributes paid to 'quiet but powerful' widow of one of Northern Ireland's Disappeared

Kathleen Armstrong died earlier today aged 90.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 6 Dec 2019, 9:42 PM
16 minutes ago 1,012 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4921863
Kathleen Armstrong.
Image: Press Association Images
Kathleen Armstrong.
Kathleen Armstrong.
Image: Press Association Images

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to Kathleen Armstrong, the wife of a Disappeared victim in Northern Ireland, who died peacefully aged 90 earlier today. 

Kathleen passed away in Co Armagh and her funeral will take place on Sunday. 

Kathleen’s husband Charlie Armstrong disappeared on his way to mass in Crossmaglen in Co Armagh in August 1981. His remains were not located until July 2010 when they were found in a bog in Co Monaghan. 

He was one of the 16 people murdered and secretly buried by republicans during the Troubles in the north. 

Kathleen was described as a “quiet but powerful campaigner for the Disappeared” after her death by Northern Ireland actor James Nesbitt.

“It was her warmth, kindness and a deep spiritual presence that stayed with you forever after,” said Nesbitt in a statement. 

“Despite the almost unimaginable pain and grief of not only losing Charlie but for the best part of 30 years not knowing where he lay, she never let it get in the way of the compassion she felt and showed to others especially those who suffered the same pain and grief.”

CEO of the WAVE Trauma Centre, an organisation offering support to anyone affected by the Troubles, Sandra Peake said Kathleen was a “woman of grace with a heart of gold”.

“She was a woman of  great faith and serenity. She never gave up hoping and praying that Charlie would be brought home,” said Peake. 

“She never accused anyone or expressed bitterness. She was the absolute embodiment of fortitude and dignity in the face of an enduring tragedy.

And there was a no more warm and welcoming place than Kathleen’s home and everyone who crossed the door felt so much better for having been in her company.

Lead investigator of the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains, the organisation that located Charlie’s remains in 2010, Geoff Knupfer said news of Kathleen’s death was “very sad”. 

“Kathleen was a lovely woman and so gracious in all her dealings with the ICLVR,” he said.

“Everyone involved was so glad that we were able to return Charlie’s remains for the Christian burial that had been denied for so long.

“We all knew what it meant to Kathleen to be able to lay Charlie to rest.”

With reporting by Press Association. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie