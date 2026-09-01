Going to Katie Taylor's fight? There are late-night trains and extra Darts for the occasion

SATURDAY WILL SEE boxing legend Katie Taylor wrap up her illustrious career in a sold-out fight in Croke Park.

The 40-year-old Bray woman will take on France’s 29-year-old Flora Pili in front of an 80,000-strong crowd for the undisputed super-lightweight world title.

The pair are expected in the ring around 10.10pm, although this is subject to change depending on the undercard fights.

RTÉ has shelled out an undisclosed sum to broadcast the fight live on RTÉ 2, but those lucky enough to score tickets will stream up to the capital city by various means to watch it in the flesh.

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As with all big events, public transport will be in demand. Irish Rail has confirmed it has organised extra trains and Darts to accommodate match-goers, as well as later services.

A “special late night return service” to Belfast will depart from Dublin Connolly at 11.50pm, serving Drogheda, Dundalk, Newry, Portadown and Belfast.

For those heading west, there will be a late-night service to Athenry leaving Dublin Heuston at 12.30am. This will service Portarlington, Tullamore, Athlone, Ballinasloe and Athenry.

The train cannot continue to Galway due to ongoing works at Oranmore, so there will be free parking at Athenry Station for customers on Saturday.

Irish Rail confirmed to The Journal that there will be extra Darts scheduled and extra Maynooth line commuter services serving Drumcondra for the fight.

Although Croke Park will be the hub of fight-related excitement, there are large crowds expected in Taylor’s hometown of Bray, where the county council have organised a Seafront Fan Zone. The fight will be broadcast on a big screen.