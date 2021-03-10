Garda who had claims dismissed at Disclosures Tribunal is suspended

A GARDA BASED in the north-west of the country who had his allegations against An Garda Síochána and Tusla dismissed by the Disclosures Tribunal has been suspended from duty.

Garda Keith Harrison was suspended pending the outcome of an internal disciplinary investigation.

The Irish Times first reported details of Harrison’s suspension last evening.

Harrison claims at the Tribunal were found by Mr Justice Peter Charleton to be “entirely without validity”.

He has repeatedly sought to have the findings against him at the Tribunal quashed but has failed in those court bids.

A garda spokesperson told TheJournal.ie that it would not comment on named individuals.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The spokesperson added: “An Garda Síochána can confirm that a member of An Garda Síochána based in the North-western region has been suspended pending the outcome of a criminal investigation and an internal disciplinary investigation.”