24-year-old man missing from Arklow, Co Wicklow

A 24-YEAR-old man has been reported missing from Arklow, Co Wicklow.

Kelvin Breen was last seen at a bus stop on Wexford Road in Arklow at around 11.50am this morning.

He is described as five feet eight inches in height with a slim build. He has brown hair and blue eyes. Gardaí said it’s not known what he was wearing at the time he went missing.

Gardaí and Kelvin’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Kelvin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Arklow Garda Station on 0402 32304, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.