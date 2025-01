TWO PEOPLE WERE evacuated from their home in Kerry overnight after their house suffered “exceptional structural damage” during Storm Éowyn.

Senior engineer with Kerry County Council Paul Neary told Morning Ireland that the two people were evacuated from their home in Ballybunion, Co Kerry, and were accommodated elsewhere.

“The roof and gable of the house were very badly damaged, so the two people in question had to be evacuated by our emergency services, and accommodation was found elsewhere for them,” Neary said.

Elsewhere, in Cork City, it is understood that a 19-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a caravan in the Spring Lane Halting site in Ballyvolane turned over.

Units of the Cork City Fire Service attended at the scene, and the man sustained non life threatening injuries.

Damage has been caused to numerous buildings across the country, including Connacht GAA’s Air Dome. The €3.1 million facility, which was officially opened in January 2022, was destroyed by high speed winds this morning as the destructive storm passed over Mayo.

In Blanchardstown, an ice skating facility suffered extensive damage.

The ESB are reporting that over 715,000 homes and businesses are without power across the country, while many roads are blocked due to fallen trees and debris.

A full breakdown of the warnings can be read on Met Éireann’s website.