Thursday 21 November, 2019
Two men arrested in Dublin over Kevin Lunney abduction

The men are being held in north Dublin garda stations.

By Sean Murray Thursday 21 Nov 2019, 9:27 AM
Image: BBC Spotlight
Image: BBC Spotlight

GARDAÍ HAVE MADE two new arrests in relation to the abduction of Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney.

Two men – both aged 38 – were arrested this morning in the Dublin region for an offence contrary to Section 73 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

They are being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Ballymun and Finglas garda stations.

Lunney, 50, was snatched near his Co Fermanagh home and brutally assaulted in September.

The father-of-six spoke out about the attack in a BBC Spotlight interview, describing how he had been slashed with a knife, doused with bleach and branded by his captors before being dumped on a remote road in Co Cavan.

Criminals targeting QIH executives are believed to have been behind the attack. A cross-border police investigation is under way.

The arrests this morning come after three people were arrested and later released last week in connection with the assault on Lunney.

Two men – one in his 20s and another in his 40s – had been arrested along with a woman in her 50s. They’ve since been released without charge and a file has been prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. 

Earlier this month, the main suspect in the investigation, Cyril McGuinness, died after taking ill during a police raid on a property in Derbyshire in the UK.

