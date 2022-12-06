Man arrested after egg ‘thrown in direction' of King Charles

A MAN IN his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of common assault after an egg was allegedly thrown in the direction of Britain’s King Charles during a walkabout.

Bedfordshire Police said the suspect is currently in custody for questioning after being arrested in St George’s Square in Luton on Tuesday.

Charles had been temporarily steered away from the crowds outside Luton Town Hall by his security staff shortly after arriving.

He then resumed shaking hands with members of the public after being moved to a different area.

Advertisement

Back in September, a woman was arrested for holding up an anti-monarchy sign ahead of the accession proclamation of Charles in Edinburgh.

Moments before the proclamation, a demonstrator appeared in the crowd opposite the Mercat Cross.

She held a sign saying “f*** imperialism, abolish monarchy”.

Officers appeared behind her and took her away, prompting the crowd to applaud.

One man shouted: “Let her go, it’s free speech,” while others yelled: “Have some respect.”

A police spokesman said a 22-year-old woman was arrested “in connection with a breach of the peace”.