A KITE SURFER has been rescued off the west coast of Co Cork this afternoon after getting into difficulty.

The Courtmacsherry RNLI lifeboat and local fishing vessels responded to the incident shortly after midday after a member of the public spotted a man in the waters off Courtmacsherry harbour.

Weather conditions at the time were windy at the popular kite surfing spot.

The kite surfer did not require medical assistance after being recovered from the water by RNLI rescue crew.