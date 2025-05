KNEECAP HAVE CANCELLED their planned performance at the TRNSMT festival in Glasgow due to the “safety concerns” of local police.

The Belfast rap trio were due to perform at the festival on 11 July, but organisers said that they had to axe them from the line-up after concerns were expressed by police about safety at the event.

They have made global headlines for their outspoken condemnations of Israel’s military action in Gaza which they have equated to genocide, backlash against which they have called a “coordinated smear campaign”.

Posting on X, the band said: “To the thousands of people who bought tickets, flights and hotels to see us play, we are sorry … it is out of our hands.

“Glasgow has always been a huge city for us. We’ve played there many many times, with no issues – ever. Make of that what you will. To try to make up for it, we will be at your O2 Academy on Tuesday July 8th.”

Advertisement

Police Scotland said any decision on who performs at the festival is for TRNSMT organisers, and that no prior consultation with the force was made before acts were booked.

However, the force admitted to having reservations about the policing operation required for Kneecap’s participation in the festival.

“Officers have highlighted the potential reaction of such a large audience to this band would require a significant policing operation in order to support the delivery of a safe event,” a Police Scotland spokesperson said.

“We have also passed on information from the public around safety concerns to allow organisers to make an informed decision on the running of the festival.”

A spokesperson on behalf of the TRNSMT festival confirmed the news, saying: “Due to concerns expressed by the Police about safety at the event, Kneecap will no longer perform at TRNSMT on Friday, 11 July.

“We thank fans for their understanding.”

With reporting from PA.