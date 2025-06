BRITISH POLICE ARE assessing videos of comments made by acts Kneecap and Bob Vylan at the Glastonbury music festival yesterday to decide whether any offences may have been committed.

The BBC cut its coverage from the West Holts stage briefly before Kneecap was set to perform to “ensure that our programming meets our editorial guidelines” – later confirming that the gig would be shown on the iPlayer.

Kneecap, an outspoken rap group from Belfast who have been criticised for their views on Israel’s war in Gaza, was the only day-time act not broadcast live yesterday. Performing before them was rap punk band Bob Vylan.

Frontman Bobby Vylan led chants of “Free, Free Palestine” and “Death, Death to the IDF”. A BBC spokesperson has since said that some of the set was “deeply offensive”.

Kneecap then followed, opening their set with a film reel of news clips featuring politicians and TV personality Sharon Osbourne calling for the group’s gig to be cancelled by the festival.

The band has been in the headlines after its member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, whose stage name is Mo Chara, appeared before Westminster Magistrates Court this month.

He is charged with allegedly displaying a flag of the proscribed terrorist group Hezbollah while saying “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” at a concert in November. Ó hAnnaidh was released on unconditional bail to appear before a judge again in August.

In reference to his bandmate’s upcoming court date, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, who performs under the name Móglaí Bap, said they would “start a riot outside the courts”, before clarifying: “No riots just love and support, and support for Palestine.”

In a post on social media, Avon and Somerset Police said: “We are aware of the comments made by acts on the West Holts Stage at Glastonbury Festival this afternoon.

“Video evidence will be assessed by officers to determine whether any offences may have been committed that would require a criminal investigation.”

Britain’s Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy also spoke to BBC’s director general about Bob Vylan’s performance. A spokesperson later issued a condemnation of the performance.

Kneecap packed out the West Holts stage at the Glastonbury Festival, leading to event organisers telling festival-goers to avoid the area.

In a brief post to social media, the music festival said: “No access to West Holts. Please head to another area of the site – thank you.”

Ó hAnnaidh wore a keffiyeh during the set, while member JJ Ó Dochartaigh, who performs under the name DJ Próvaí, wore his signature tri-coloured balaclava.