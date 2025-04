SHARON OSBORNE HAS called for the members of Kneecap to lose their US work visas following a performance at Coachella in which the group revealed a display reading “F**k Israel Free Palestine”.

Osborne criticised the Irish language hip-hop group for “incorporating aggressive political statements” in the show, and took aim at headliners Green Day for also issuing Palestinian solidarity messages in their set.

The TV personality, who is best known for co-starring in reality television shows alongside her rocker husband Ozzy Osborne and as a judge on talent shows, had made a lengthy post on social media following this year’s edition of the music festival in California.

“It is disheartening that they have not used their positions to prevent the promotion of such controversial messages,” Osborne said.

“As someone with both Irish Catholic on my mother’s side and Ashkenazi Jewish heritage on my father’s side, and extensive experience in the music industry. I understand the complexities involved. I urge you to join me in advocating for the revocation of Kneecap’s work visa.”

Kneecap had revealed their message during their performance and also led the crowd in a chant of “Free Palestine”.

The West Belfast group’s projection also took aim at the US government. It read: “Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people. It is being enabled by the US Government who arm and fund Israel despite their war crimes.”

Kneecap have regularly made public their position on Israel’s ongoing war of Gaza during the war.

In one appearance on RTÉ’s The Late Late Show last year, members Mo Chara and Móglaí Bap wore pro-Palestine clothing and emblems despite earlier promises to the organisers not to wear any clothing referring to the war. During the same chat with host Patrick Kielty, DJ Próvaí removed his jacket to reveal a Palestine sports jersey.

The band responded to some criticism on X, pointing the finger at ongoing bombing of Gaza.

Honesty isn't aggressive - fucking bombs are https://t.co/6aelj6IKrC — KNEECAP (@KNEECAPCEOL) April 21, 2025

The latest demonstration has seen Coachella organisers Goldenvoice face criticism, with Osborne saying that musicians should not use the stage as a “platform for political expression”.

In another performance, Green Day changed the lyrics of one of their songs, Jesus of Suburbia, to “Runnin’ away from pain, like the kids from Palestine”.

Kneecap’s performance was also highlighted by the organisers of the Nova music festival – at least 360 people attendees at the festival near Gaza were killed and 44 taken hostage when Hamas members launched their surprise attack on Israel on 7 October 2023.

The organisers have invited Kneecap to visit an exhibition in Canada which it said would be an “in-depth remembrance of the brutal massacre” that took place 18 months ago.

In a statement, it said this exhibition would allow Kneecap to “experience firsthand the stories of those who were murdered, those who survived, and those who are still being held hostage”.

“Not to shame or silence but to connect. To witness. To understand”, the organisers continued.