KNEECAP HAS BEEN shortlisted in two categories for Oscars 2025.

The film follows the story of the Belfast rap-trio, of the same name, and the dramatised tale of their career growth as one of the first hip hop acts to perform as Gaeilge.

Musicians Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí, made their acting debuts with the film. The movie also stars Michael Fassbender, Simone Kirby, Jessica Reynolds and Fionnuala Flaherty.

Kneecap has been named on the shortlist for Best International Feature Film and Best Original Song for next year’s Oscars Academy Awards.

The Apprentice, a dramatised biopic about the upbringing of Donald Trump which was produced by an Irish production company, Room Taken – an Irish short film – and its director TJ O’Grady Peyton have also been included on the short list.

Kneecap is the second-ever Irish-language film to be included in the same category shortlist, following the success of An Cailín Ciúin last year.

The trio’s song, Sick in The Head, is listed on the Best Original Song list.

Kneecap was the first Irish-language film to be screened at Sundance Film Festival, where it premiered earlier this year. The movie won the Audience Award at the event.

The film has since surpassed €1 million in the box office and has been released on streaming platforms in recent weeks.

Last week, the film took home seven awards at the British Independent Film Awards, including Best Independent Film

Mo Chara (Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh), Móglaí Bap (Naoise Ó Cairealláin) and DJ Próvaí (JJ Ó Dochartaigh) took home the Best Joint-Lead Performance award and screenwriter Rich Peppiatt won Best Debut Screenwriter.

Kneecap also won awards for Best Casting (Carla Stronge), Best Editing (Julian Ulrichs/Chris Gill), Best Music Supervision (Gary Welch/Jeanette Rehnstrom) and Best Original Music (Michael Asante).