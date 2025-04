THE LABOUR PARTY is calling for those on the board of Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) to be removed, amid revelations of innapropriate and unsafe practices at Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

The Chair of the board resigned yesterday after the release of a Hiqa report on the use of unlicensed springs in surgeries on children.

Labour health spokesperson Marie Sherlock said that she does not have faith that the board can oversee the significant changes that need to happen to keep children safe in future.

She said that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are seeking to “downplay” the issue as “the actions of a single surgeon”.

“The care of three children prompted the HIQA report, but on careful analysis of the report, it’s clear that the system failed, and the board failed in its duty.”

Sherlock said it’s not reasonable to have a separate board for CHI, “when the HSE will be compelled to have much greater operational oversight going forward”.

“This duplication does not make sense.”

Advertisement

The review makes 19 recommendations, including an organisation-wide review of corporate and clinical governance at CHI “to ensure clarity and effective assurance of safe, quality care”. It can be read on Hiqa’s website.

The CHI board is also responsible for managing the transition to the new Children’s Hospital building, but Sherlock says she does not have confidence that it can change in line with the extensive Hiqa recommendations.

Una Keightley of the Spina Bifida advocacy group told RTÉ’s Prime Time that there can’t be confidence that the recommendations will be implemented when past reports weren’t acted on.

The group is calling for a public inquiry into the issues as they believe there is a “gaping hole in the governance and standards across CHI” that one review cannot cover.

‘Well-intentioned but ill-considered’

According to Hiqa, its review team believes that the use of the non-CE-marked springs formed part of “a well-intentioned but ill-considered effort to provide an alternative approach to surgical treatment, involving a single operation, for a number of children with life-limiting conditions” who had otherwise been facing multiple operations, each with its associated risks.

Hiqa also found that governance changes within CHI meant that a number of policies and safety checks “were not properly applied” in treating the children affected, “resulting in the springs being used inappropriately”.

The statutory review was commissioned in 2023 after it emerged that non-CE-marked metal springs had been surgically implanted into a number of children who underwent spinal surgery at CHI at Temple Street.

The consultant at the centre of the review was referred to the Irish Medical Council after two serious incidents in children undergoing spinal surgery, including the death of a child.

The Hiqa review covers the period from November 2018, when the use of the springs was first considered as a possible treatment option for a number of children attending Temple Street, to July 2023, when it was confirmed internally by CHI that the springs implanted into a number of children during spinal surgery, between 2020 and 2022, were not CE marked.