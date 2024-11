LABOUR WILL PROMISE to introduce pay-related maternity leave in its general election manifesto later today, which seeks to use the wealth in Ireland to tackle ongoing issues around the country.

Under the new system, mothers on maternity leave will receive social welfare benefits relative to their current pay rather than the current model which issues a flat rate of €274 per week to every mother.

Housing for essential workers – using land owned by public services – and free GP care for all children will also be included in the party’s election promises.

The idea for a pay-related model to the maternity benefit was discussed during Budget 2025 negotiations but social protection minister Heather Humphreys said it would be an issue for the next government.

Such a model would insure that mothers do not see their income drop substantially when having to take maternity leave, as there is no legislation that makes employers pay female employees while on leave.

Maternity benefit payments are relative to a mother’s social insurance (PRSI) contributions – which differ from worker-to-worker.

Labour will promising to introduce a similar scheme that was included in Budget 2025 for the jobseekers’ allowance, where a sliding scale system softens the financial loss that workers face when they suddenly lose a job.

Advertisement

Changes to the jobseekers’ payment, which will come into effect towards the end of this year, will see unemployed people receive 60% of their previous salary added to their benefit – to a maximum of €450 per week for the first three months.

Labour will also be promising workers a full year of paid parental leave. Currently, new parents can take 26 weeks of unpaid parental leave before the child’s 12th birthday and can be taken over a prolonged period.

Elsewhere in the manifesto, the party will pledge to deliver housing for key workers in the public services – particularly in the country’s main cities.

Labour’s plans would start identifying sites owned by the HSE where the land can be developed for housing. The party announced a similar plan yesterday for the Defence Forces.

Within the health service, the party plans to create 5,000 new beds in across national hospitals within five years. Labour will also promise to introduce free GP care for all children.

Graduates from studies within the healthcare sector will have a guaranteed job under Labour’s plan and the party pledges to have safe staffing levels across the board.

Two new departments would be established with Labour in Government – the Department of Digital Communications and a Department for Reunification.

The former will be twinned with the Department of Further and Higher Education, with one minister, and focus on the EU’s digital transition and AI regulation. The latter will serve under the Department of the Taoiseach and explore reunification processes.

The party will launch and publish its full manifesto later this afternoon in Dublin.