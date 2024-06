LABOUR TD ALAN Kelly has suggested that cocaine is being used in Leinster House.

Kelly was speaking in the Dáil yesterday during questions on policy and legislation.

He referenced a recent report from the Health Research Board (HRB) which found that a record 13,104 cases were treated for problem drug use in Ireland last year.

Last year saw a continued increase in cocaine use among those seeking treatment, especially among women.

Cocaine was the most common drug reported in cases last year, and was listed as the main problem in 4,923 cases.

From 2017 to 2023, there was a 228% increase in the number of cases where cocaine was listed as the main problem drug.

There was also a 388% increase among women who have sought drug treatment for cocaine over the same period – up from 284 cases in 2017 to 1,387 cases in 2023.

Kelly yesterday told the Dáil that on the back of the HRB report, “a health-led approach” is needed to tackle the issue.

He added that there is a “narrative” among the “so-called middle classes in this country that cocaine use is okay”.

“Cocaine is everywhere in society,” said Kelly.

“It is in every corner of Ireland now. It is in every sporting club. I imagine it is in here.”

The Labour TD called on the Dáil Chamber “to lead a challenge against the narrative that cocaine use is okay”.

Kelly added that politicians “need help” to challenge this narrative “in these modern times of social media”.

He called for a “co-ordinated campaign involving all the leading sporting organisations to highlight that the narrative around cocaine use is not okay and needs to be challenged”.

In response, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said Colm Burke, Minister of State with responsibility for the National Drugs Strategy, has responsibility for this area and she would raise the issue with him.

Humphreys added that funding was increase for the drug and alcohol task forces in last year’s budget and remarked: “I know that education plays an important role here.

“The Deputy is absolutely right that we need to do more on it, there is no doubt that cocaine is a plague in our society.”

-With additional reporting from Órla Ryan