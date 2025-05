THE LABOUR PARTY was forced to change venues for its marriage equality anniversary event today following threats of protest, it has said.

The event was due to be held at the Hen’s Teeth in Dublin 8, but following threats being made against a number of public representatives and due to concerns being raised about staff working at the venue, the party said it had no choice but to move the event to the Outhouse LGBTQ+ Centre.

The party said it informed the gardaí about a number of public representatives being targeted and also about protests which were due to take place this evening.

Sources within the party said the protest is understood to centre around the issue of immigration rather than about the subject of the event, the tenth anniversary of marriage equality in Ireland.

They said posters to advertise the event were hung around Dublin in the last week.

Party leader Ivana Bacik, Senator Laura Harmon, James Kearney, Chair of Labour LGBTQ+ and Eamon Gilmore, former leader of the Labour Party spoke at tonight’s event.

Speaking this evening, Bacik said:

“It’s a great shame that our event to celebrate 10 years of marriage equality was targeted by members of the far right. Like many groups which have been historically marginalised in Ireland, the LGBTQ+ community has had to fight for its rights, often in the face of intimidation.

“Labour has always been proud to stand with them in that fight, whether it was for the decriminalisation of homosexuality, for legal protections from employment discrimination, for the right to marry, for gender recognition laws, for access to PrEP and other prophylactics, and more.

“More recently, Labour was one of few political parties in Ireland to remain steadfast in our support for the introduction of stronger hate speech and hate crime legislation.”

Bacik said while the safety of activists is paramount, the party took a decision “not to bow to intimidation”.

She thanked the Outhouse Centre for offering the use of its venue to allow tonight’s event to go ahead and the gardaí for their advice and support in advance of tonight.

Thanks was also extended to those in other political parties who came in support of the event this evening such as Green Party politicians, Michael Pidgeon and Patrick Costello, Jen Cummins of the Social Democrats and Sinn Féin’s Kourtney Kenny.

“The far right cannot stop us from coming together to celebrate ten years of marriage equality, and they cannot stop us from asking ‘what’s next?’ for LGBTQ+ rights. The events of the last few days have only served to emphasise the importance of that question,” said Bacik.

She said the Labour Party remains steadfast in its determination to see the values of equality, solidarity and fairness for everyone in society be realised.

Speaking at the event, Labour Senator Laura Harmon said the ten year anniversary of marriage equality is a reminder that there is much work to do in terms of equality for LGBTQI+ families and in terms of supporting the transgender community.

“Seeing Hungary ban Pride Parades is a reminder that rights can be rowed back on and we must protect the rights we have won,” she said.

Harmon said the party must never stop campaigning for a better future.