THE LATE LATE show has released the line-up for its GAA Special, which will air tomorrow night.

Host Patrick Kielty will be sitting down with four All-Ireland winning captains, GAA president Jarlath Burns and podcasters The 2 Johnnies, who will be performing their song ‘When I Play for the County’.

There will also be interview with RTÉ Sport’s Evanne Ní Chuilinn, former Gaelic footballer and pundit Pat Spillane, and Marty Morrissey will have “a special surprise for a GAA hero”, as he visits them at their club.

Kielty will also be speaking with family members of the late GAA commentator Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh, six months after his passing.

Aidan Forker will be chatting about Armagh winning its first All-Ireland in 22 years and second ever All-Ireland title, while Tony Kelly will speak about winning his second All-Ireland with Clare.

Molly Lynch will reflect on captaining Cork to a two-in-a-row All-Ireland title and Kerry’s Niamh Carmody will be chatting about making it to the All-Ireland final three years in a row and winning it in 2024 after a 31-year wait.

GAA President Jarlath Burns will be speaking with Kielty about a rollercoaster first year in office.

It will also be his first time speaking publicly about the controversy caused by his intervention against the appointment of Rory Gallagher as the coach of Naas GAA.

The former Derry manager has stated he will take legal action unless Burns withdraws his communication to Naas GAA.

Gallagher stepped down as Derry manager in 2023 in the wake of domestic abuse allegations made by his estranged wife, Nicola Gallagher. The Police Service of Northern Ireland investigated the allegations, and forwarded two files to Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service (PPS) in 2022, but no charges were brought.

Gallagher denies the allegations against him, and in a statement issued to The Irish Independent, described the GAA President’s actions as “unprecedented” and “an effort to sabotage my potential appointment”.

The Late Late Show said Burns would be answering “critical questions” about “some of the recently surfaced issues facing the GAA”.

Evanne Ní Chuilinn, author of The Great Irish Book of Gaelic Games, will be chatting about the spirit of the GAA and the volunteers who support it.

Pat Spillane will be talking about how the GAA is “in his blood” and how it forms part of his identity. He will also be discussing the new Gaelic football rules and what they mean for the sport.