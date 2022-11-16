Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Wednesday 16 November 2022
The Late Late show will pay tribute to Vicky Phelan during Friday night's programme

Vicky Phelan died in the early hours of Monday morning.

1 hour ago
Vicky Phelan
Vicky Phelan
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

THE LATE LATE Show is to pay tribute to Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan during its programme on Friday night.

Rock band The Stunning will also remember Phelan, who was a big fan of the group, in a special musical performance on the show. 

Vicky Phelan died in the early hours of Monday morning, surrounded by her family, at Milford Hospice in Limerick.

She was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014.

She took the State to court after a chance reading of her medical record in September 2017 showed her diagnosis in 2014 had been delayed due to an inaccurate smear reading in 2011.

In April 2018, she settled a High Court action for €2.5 million with Clinical Pathology Labs US, without admission of liability.

Vicky Phelan last appeared on the Late Late Show on 20 November 2021, when she spoke about her decision to stop chemotherapy. 

In a tweet on Monday, presenter Ryan Tubridy said: “Strength, bravery, humour, kindness, generosity, intellect and love… Some of the words helping me describe this extraordinary, iconic woman. 

“My thoughts are with her family today. My Vicky rest in the peace she deserves.” 

In a statement on Monday, Vicky’s husband Jim said her death will leave a void in their lives that “at this point seems impossible to fill”.

“It is with an immense burden of grief that earlier today we bade our final farewell to our beloved Vicky. She was the heart and soul of our family unit and her passing will leave a void in our lives, that at this point seems impossible to fill,” the statement said. 

“We cherish the memories of a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister, whose ability to deal with the struggles of life has inspired not only ourselves but an entire nation.” 

The Late Late Show will air on RTÉ One at 9.35pm on Friday. 

With reporting by Órla Ryan

