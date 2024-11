FINE GAEL’S HELEN McEntee has confirmed that she will push ahead with reform of alcohol licensing, including late-night closing times for some pubs and nightclubs.

In a press conference on the party’s justice policy, McEntee confirmed to The Journal that she is “absolutely committed” to the night time economy legislation, which she pledged would be published “early on” in the new government should her party be lucky enough to be re-elected.

The Taoiseach had stated previously that the long-awaited legislation to allow pubs and nightclubs to extend their opening hours would be brought to government in October, but it was not.

Part of the delay with the bill has been due to concerns raised by the Chief Medical Officer and the Road Safety Authority.

Advertisement

In January, the chair of the RSA board Liz O’Donnell wrote to the Government urging them to stop progressing the legislation over concerns it would lead to an increase in road deaths.

Fine Gael backbencher pushback

A number of Fine Gael backbenchers have also been pushing back against it, with some claiming there is no demand for later licensing laws and that it will have a detrimental impact on public health.

The initial push for the legislation came from Leo Varadkar when he was Taoiseach and was first floated by him back in 2019, when he told The Journal that he believed the laws needed to be reformed and brought more in line with other cities in Europe.

The Government signed off on a draft of the Sale of Alcohol Bill almost two years ago, initially promising late night pub and club openings would be in operation by summer 2023.

When asked about the delay and whether Fine Gael will follow through on the late-night opening legislation, McEntee said:

“I am absolutely committed to ensuring that we revise and that we update our night time economy legislation to make it easier for people to operate, but also that we have that night time offering.

Related Reads 'Unlikely' law allowing nightclubs open later will be ready by summer, says Taoiseach Legislation allowing nightclubs stay open later to be split in two to ensure law ready by summer 2024 McEntee acknowledges public 'frustration' over delay in extending pub and club opening hours

“I sincerely believe that the more people we have in our city centres at night, the more types of offerings we have, the more dynamic our city becomes,” she said.

She added that she is absolutely committed to working with the night time sector, stating: “We will publish legislation early on in any new government.”

It is understood pubs would be permitted to open until 12.30am every night, with the possibility of seeking a late-night permit until 2.30am, while nightclubs and late-night bars would be able to serve alcohol until 5am, but could remain open until 6am.

When asked if those times are still on the cards, McEntee said “no times have been set”, but added that it is intended that there would be different types of licenses that will make it easier for people to run their business.

The initiative would also require significant Garda supports and resources to be able to respond to incidents in our night time economy, said McEntee.