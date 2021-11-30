#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 30 November 2021
Late night train and Dart services to run from Friday for the festive season

Irish Rail said the services will be timed to align with the midnight closure of hospitality under current Covid measures.

By Jane Moore Tuesday 30 Nov 2021, 7:03 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

IRISH RAIL WILL be running late night Dart and Commuter services every weekend from Friday in the lead up to Christmas and the New Year. 

Late night services will serve all stations on the Dart lines, as well as the Dundalk, Maynooth and Kildare Commuter lines. 

Irish Rail confirmed that all late night services will be timed to align with the midnight closure of bars, restaurants and other venues in the hospitality sector under current Covid measures.

The late night services will also have security personnel on board to ensure customers’ safety.

Here are the times from Fridays and Saturdays 3 and 4; 10 and 11; 17 and 18 December.

  • 12.30am from Pearse serving all stations to Howth
  • 12.30am from Connolly serving all stations to Greystones
  • 12.40am from Pearse serving Tara St, Connolly, and all stations from Howth Junction to Dundalk
  • 12.20am from Pearse serving all stations to Maynooth
  • 12.50am from Pearse serving all stations to Drumcondra, and all stations from ParkWest to Kildare

Here are the later offerings for New Year’s Eve, Friday 31 December:

  • 1.30am from Pearse serving all stations to Howth
  • 1.30am from Connolly serving all stations to Greystones
  • 1.40am from Pearse serving Tara St, Connolly, and all stations from Howth Junction to Dundalk
  • 1.20am from Pearse serving all stations to Maynooth
  • 1.50am from Pearse serving all stations to Drumcondra, and all stations from ParkWest to Kildare

Irish Rail has confirmed fares will be charged at normal rates for all services over the coming weeks.

Weekly, monthly and annual season tickets will be valid on late night services.

