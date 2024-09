WHAT IS INVESTIGATIVE journalism?

Simply put… journalism with time and resources.

Time to explore tips, to sit down and listen to more people, to forensically examine documents and data, to dig into the root of an issue.

Resources to train journalists in specialist tools, to analyse publicly-available information, to improve transparency of State bodies, to travel the length and breadth of Ireland to ensure the true story is being reported.

Time and resources are scarcer than ever in the current media environment, but Journal Media is excited to launch a new platform that will enable us to invest time, expertise and passion in long-form investigative journalism.

Our new venture, The Journal Investigates, is dedicated to lifting the lid on how Ireland works. We will expose injustice and demand change on your behalf.

Building on the award-winning work of our crowdfunded investigative platform Noteworthy over the past five years, with your support, The Journal Investigates will continue to get results that deliver impact.

Our investigative journalism has brought home over 20 awards during that time, including the prestigious Mary Raftery Prize, Irish Red Cross Humanitarian Awards, Business Journalist Awards and Justice Media Awards. Our investigations have also been regularly cited in the Houses of the Oireachtas, spurred legislative change and called wrongdoing to account.

Our newly launched investigative unit aims to be more impactful as instead of crowdfunding individual projects, The Journal Investigates will delve into issues as soon as they cross our journalists’ desks. This will enable us to better drive change and news agendas across Ireland.

This will only happen with generous support by The Journal readers, as from now on, we will be asking you to join us on our mission to keep pressure on the powerful by, instead of supporting individual projects, becoming ongoing regular supporters of our work.

As editor of The Journal Investigates, I am delighted to welcome you to this new chapter of investigative journalism which demonstrates the dedication of all at Journal Media to exposing the inner workings of modern Ireland.

We are one of the only independent investigative units working at national level in Ireland today, investing precious time and resources to go beyond breaking news.

Our team has been extremely busy over the past few months and is looking forward to revealing our findings on a regular basis, starting this Wednesday.

Make sure to stop by!