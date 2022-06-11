#Open journalism No news is bad news

Teenager arrested following public order incident at League of Ireland match in Longford

The incident itself occurred within the away section of the stadium.

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 11 Jun 2022, 1:44 PM
A general view of Bishopsgate.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

A TEENAGER HAS been arrested following a public order incident at a League of Ireland match in Longford yesterday.

The incident, which occurred inside the Bishopsgate stadium during a match between Longford Town and Bray Wanderers, saw a number of supporters become involved in a public order incident.

In a statement, Gardaí say that they were first alerted to the incident at 9pm last night and that the disturbance was “brought under control by Gardaí and stewards”.

People involved in the incident were identified and removed from Bishopsgate stadium.

One male youth, in his late teens, was arrested by Gardaí under the Public Order Act.

A spokesperson for the Gardaí said that there were no reports of any “serious injuries” following the incident.

“All of the circumstances of the incident are under investigation and enquires are ongoing,” said the spokesperson.

In a statement on Twitter this afternoon, both the League of Ireland and the FAI “strongly” condemned the incident.

“The League of Ireland and the FAI strongly condemn the behaviour of a small number of spectators in the away section at the Longford Town v Bray Wanderers game on Friday night.”

“We are now working closely with the Gardai and both clubs to ensure those responsible are held accountable for their actions.

“The FAI has a zero tolerance policy towards this type of behaviour and will take further action once the Garda investigations are concluded.”

