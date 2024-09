LEAVING CERT STUDENTS will soon have two new subjects to choose from after the new and revised subjects were published today.

In March 2022, Education Minister Norma Foley requested that the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment prepare a schedule of senior cycle subjects to be reviewed and redeveloped.

This was part of a plan to redevelop the Senior Cycle.

It was announced today that two new subjects are being added to the Leaving Cert – Drama Film and Theatre Studies and Climate Action and Sustainable Development.

These new subjects will be introduced into schools next year, for fifth year students starting the 2025/2026 school year.

The subjects will initially be offered to 100 schools and the selected schools have yet to be announced.

Speaking today, Foley said she is “particularly pleased to see the new subjects of Drama, Film and Theatre Studies and Climate Action and Sustainable Development being published today”.

She said these subjects will “offer students a new learning experience and avenue to demonstrate their talents and develop key competencies”.

In 2020, Physical Education and Computer Science were added as Leaving Cert subjects and Foley said these have “proven very attractive to students, as the numbers selecting these subjects have grown each year”.

“I am sure the latest new subjects will be equally successful,” said Foley, “and I want to wish the best of luck to the 100 schools around the country who have been selected to be in the first group of schools to offer the subjects from next year.”

In addition to this, seven Leaving Cert subjects have been reviewed and updated.

These subjects are: Ancient Greek; Arabic; Business; Biology; Chemistry; Latin; and Physics.

These changes will also be made from the next school year.

Foley explained that each of these subjects, in addition to the two new subjects, “will have an additional assessment component worth at least 40% of the marks”.

She added: “The aim is that our students will have an opportunity to showcase their talents and ability and also to reduce the stress on them by moving away from the focus on one single exam day in June.”