This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 10 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Simon Harris warns people not to 'bend the rules', and world cases reach 4m: Today's Covid-19 main points

‘Firefighting’ Covid-19 in Direct Provision, teachers’ union on the State exams, and Boris Johnson’s 7pm announcement.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 10 May 2020, 11:16 AM
1 hour ago 6,483 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5095267
Linda Rochford (left) and Sophia Kelly, who work in catering at St James's Hospital, pass a mural thanking HSE workers.
Image: PA
Linda Rochford (left) and Sophia Kelly, who work in catering at St James's Hospital, pass a mural thanking HSE workers.
Linda Rochford (left) and Sophia Kelly, who work in catering at St James's Hospital, pass a mural thanking HSE workers.
Image: PA

Updated 12 minutes ago

THE GOVERNMENT YESTERDAY launched a document for businesses, which they’re calling “the protocol”, about the measures they would need to put in place to open their offices and premises again.

The measures include regular hand washing, no hand shaking, and no sharing cups or pens. 

This morning, Health Minister Simon Harris had this stark message for people who were thinking of “bending the rules”:

I get it; some people look at what might be possible from 18th May and think it’s ok to just start that from now. Bottom line is: it’s not. It’s dangerous. Every day counts. The reason these restrictions are in place until then: to save YOUR life & keep your loved ones well.
If you’re thinking of bending or stretching the public health rules -please don’t. 
And to anyone who is, remember this number: 72. The number of people in ICU with Covid-19 fighting for their life & health. Be thankful it’s not you or I and let’s stay the course to keep it that way.

Yesterday afternoon, a further 18 Covid-19 deaths were announced and 219 new cases confirmed in Ireland.

The death toll from the virus in this country now stands at 1,446, and the total number of confirmed cases here is 22,760.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

  • HSE chief Paul Reid has said that Ireland has secured 120 million masks from South Korea, to be delivered over the coming weeks.
  • Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan, and Health Minister Simon Harris have urged people to stick with social distancing measures, after what appeared to be an increase in gatherings of people in parks this weekend.
  • We take a look inside the State’s response to Covid-19 in Direct Provision, which one Department of Justice official described as “firefighting”.
  • Teachers’ union the ASTI has advised its members to “engage” in the calculated grades system this year, after the Department of Education pledged that it is a once-off. It’s also called for full marks to be awarded for oral and practical tests. 
  • A new aircraft worth more than €5 million has been procured by the government to help the Defence Forces’ response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the Mater Hospital today, HSE chief Paul Reid said it was unclear whether it would be a “bumpy” experience in lifting restrictions, or whether we would get a “second wave”.

Reid said that the average turnaround time for a Covid-19 test is 2.4 days – that’s from when the swab is taken to when the results are received.

Reid said that there would be radio ads urging people that GP clinics and hospital emergency departments are still open to people, if they wish to use it.

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points:

  • The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has topped four million.
  • Three young people in New York state have died of what Governor Andrew Cuomo said may be “a Covid-related illness” in children. 
  • Pangolins are one of the most illegally trafficked mammals in the world, and rumours have been swirling that they’ve been involved in the spread of Covid-19. But they’re incredibly rare, and scientists are still convinced bats and the animal market played the key role in Covid-19 pandemic.
  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to announce a five-phase plan to ease restrictions in the UK at 7pm today, which will be implemented from tomorrow.
#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie