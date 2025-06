AS THE US considers vetoing a renewal vote for the Lebanon peacekeeping mission, the Government has confirmed it is liaising with European countries to save the operation.

As revealed on Thursday by The Journal there are just ten weeks ahead of a crucial vote in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) – it appears that the US is considering ending its support for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

We discovered that US real estate mogul Tom Barrack, a close confidante of Donald Trump, was in Lebanon as fears are mounting that the US will pull the plug on funding for UNIFIL.

Multiple sources, both here and in Europe, believe that this would have one of two possible outcomes – either a reduction in budget and troop numbers or a complete shutdown of the mission.

One other possibility, according to a source, is that the Lebanese Government could invite certain countries to stay on should the mission end.

The UNIFIL mandate ends on 31 August – this news website discovered that French diplomats were set to lead negotiations on trying to save the mission.

Tonight that has been confirmed officially by a statement from the Tánaiste Simon Harris’ office.

The Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs said he is beginning to liaise with EU counterparts to try and find a solution.

“The Tanaiste Simon Harris has tonight began to reach out to other European countries to ensure the renewal of the UNIFIL mandate in Southern Lebanon.

“He will travel to Brussels tomorrow where a high level meeting of Foreign Affairs Ministers is scheduled , amid deepening concerns in EU capitals.

“It comes amid the escalation of violence between Israel and Iran with Simon Harris due to travel to Brussels on Monday to discussing the war with other European counterparts,” he said.

UNIFIL began in 1978 to maintain peace and security on the border between Lebanon and Israel after a period of increased tension between the two countries. More than 300 Irish troops are part of a massive international presence of 10,500 troops from 50 countries to monitor both sides of the border.

They patrol a fragile demarcation zone in South Lebanon along what is known as the Blue Line.

Simon Harris visiting Irish troops in March. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The statement added that he has received a briefing today from the Irish Defence Forces as tensions mount across the Middle East region.

“He will continue to discuss options in relation to the future of the mission with Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Rossa Mulcahy.

“The Tanaiste will impress on his foreign counterparts on the absolute need for the mission to continue, in order to ensure stability and peace in the Region.

“Ireland has an unbroken record with UNIFIL for many decades and has over 340 troops deployed at Camp Shamrock.

“The French are due to lead the negotiations to extend the mandate with a decision expected to be made in August,” the statement added.

Separately, the Tanaiste and has been briefed by the Chief of Staff on a number of incidents that took place in Southern Lebanon in recent days. All Irish Troops are accounted for and well.

It is understood shelling in south Lebanon caused soldiers to take to bunkers, known as groundhog, in the last 24 hours. There was a dramatic interception in the sky above the Irish camp in recent days as Israel knocked down a suspicious drone.