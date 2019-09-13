This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 13 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Senator proposes law to link salaries of RTÉ presenters to public sector pay scale

The move comes as RTÉ faces unprecedented financial difficulties.

By Ceimin Burke Friday 13 Sep 2019, 11:03 AM
1 hour ago 5,817 Views 29 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4807278
Ryan Tubridy is RTÉ's highest earner, according to the most recent salary figures.
Image: Leah Farrell
Ryan Tubridy is RTÉ's highest earner, according to the most recent salary figures.
Ryan Tubridy is RTÉ's highest earner, according to the most recent salary figures.
Image: Leah Farrell

INDEPENDENT SENATOR RONAN Mullen plans to introduce legislation which would link the salaries of RTÉ’s top presenters to public sector pay scales.

The senator from east Galway says the move is an effort to curb the pay of “excessive salaries” to top broadcasters. It would also apply to producers and researchers who work in public service organisations.

The move comes as RTÉ faces unprecedented financial difficulties. In a recent letter to staff, RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes said that the broadcaster is “reassessing everything it does” and the ”crisis in the funding of public service media will continue”.

The most recent salary figures from RTÉ show that the company’s top 10 earners collectively took in just under €3 million in fees in 2016. Late Late Show presenter and radio host Ryan Tubridy had the highest pay, earning €495,000 in 2016, the same amount as in 2015.

Senator Mullen said it had never been established what “indispensable services” individuals who are paid €300,000 or €400,000 a year provide to the national broadcaster.

“This move will not necessarily threaten the quality of RTÉ’s service or diminish its pool of talent,” he said.

It does not ever seem to occur to RTÉ bosses or Government policymakers that fame on the airwaves already brings the advantage of being able to charge large speaking or corporate appearance fees on top of salaries.

The Office of Parliamentary Legal Advisers has been asked to analyse the constitutional, policy and legislative dimensions of Senator Mullen’s proposal.

He also said he expects to receive cross-party support for his legislation when it is introduced in the Seanad. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie