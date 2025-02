The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Leinster 22

Ospreys 19

LEINSTER EXTENDED THEIR lead at the top of the URC table and continued their unbeaten run, after holding on for a narrow win against Ospreys.

Advertisement

Luke McGrath, Charlie Tector and Rabah Slimani all scored tries as Leo Cullen’s side squeezed over the line, and failed to get a bonus point for just the third time in 11 games this season.

The 42′s award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye.