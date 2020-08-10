This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 10 August, 2020
Leo Varadkar says he regrets people 'jumping to blame' over spike in Covid-19 cases

The tánaiste was discussing the growing number of cases in meat processing plants.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 10 Aug 2020, 8:36 AM
23 minutes ago 8,042 Views 21 Comments
Leo Varadkar also announced the launch of new re-opening grants for businesses.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has criticised what he sees as a growing attempt to blame various groups for the spread of Covid-19.

In an interview on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland programme, Varadkar said that he “regrets” the rise of a new culture of blame surrounding new cases of the virus. 

“I would like to say I do kind of regret that in the last couple of weeks we’ve seen the kind of issue of blaming people creep into Covid, which we didn’t have before – whether it’s American tourists or young people or migrant workers or particular businesses,” he said. 

“You can do everything right as an individual and still get this virus. You can do everything right as an employer and still get a cluster in your business,” he said. 

“We have to be careful not to jump to blaming people.”

There has been some criticism of the government’s handling of the issue of Covid-19 clusters in meat plants in recent days, since it was announced that Kildare, Laois and Offaly would face new restrictions in a bid to prevent community transmission of the virus. 

Meat factories are a major source of the new cases, with some meat processing plants closing in a bid to stop the spread. 

On Saturday, health minister Stephen Donnelly tweeted that the spike in cases in the last week “isn’t about fault”. 

“It could just as easily have been in another part of Ireland, or a different setting.”

However, trade unions and opposition parties have asked why the government didn’t do more, at an earlier stage in the crisis, to ensure the virus wasn’t spreading rapidly through meat plants. 

Trade union Siptu and representatives of Meat Industry Ireland will meet in Dublin this morning to discuss the outbreaks. 

Defending the government’s handling of the issue, Varadkar said that no one knows how exactly the virus spreads in meat plants.

“Even when you put in a lot of these different measures like the shields and the screen and the masks and visors – one plant in Germany even has its own testing facility – they still had outbreaks. This is a real problem and it’s going to be a continuing problem.”

Business

Varadkar was appearing on the programme to discuss the opening of applications for the Restart Grant Plus scheme, which is intended to support businesses in their re-opening. 

He said that the government expects tens of thousands of applications for the scheme, which is run by local councils. 

The scheme comes as part of the July stimulus package to support businesses through the pandemic. 

The maximum grant available to businesses will be €25,000, with the minimum set at €4,000. 

“We’ll try and make it as unbureaucratic as possible,” Varadkar said.  

