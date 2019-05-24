This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 24 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leo Varadkar among the crowds as Spice Girls kick off tour in Dublin

The concert has almost 60,000 in Croke Park.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 24 May 2019, 10:40 PM
31 minutes ago 13,909 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4651359

Spice Girls reunion tour Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his sister Sonia Varadkar arrive at Croke Park . Source: Tom Honan/PA Images

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR is among the audience at the Spice Girls comeback concert in Croke Park this evening. 

The gig is the first date of the Spice Girls’ UK and Ireland tour with gardaí saying that 58,000 are expected inside the stadium

The area around Croke Park in Drumcondra has been packed for several hours and Varadkar was snapped heading to the gig. 

An Taoiseach’s partner Matthew Barrett was also pictured heading into stadium. 

As of course were thousands of other fans, many of whom dressed up for the occasion. 

Spice Girls reunion tour iz Devine, Rebecca Byrne and Laura Reddy are Sporty, Baby and Scary for the night. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Spice Girls reunion tour Minister of State for European Affairs is among the fans at Croke Park. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie