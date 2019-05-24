Leo Varadkar among the crowds as Spice Girls kick off tour in Dublin

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR is among the audience at the Spice Girls comeback concert in Croke Park this evening.
The gig is the first date of the Spice Girls’ UK and Ireland tour with gardaí saying that 58,000 are expected inside the stadium
The area around Croke Park in Drumcondra has been packed for several hours and Varadkar was snapped heading to the gig.
An Taoiseach’s partner Matthew Barrett was also pictured heading into stadium.
As of course were thousands of other fans, many of whom dressed up for the occasion.
