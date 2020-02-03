This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man convicted by Special Criminal Court of Kinahan cartel murder plot

Liam Brannigan was charged with conspiring to murder Gary Hanley

By Olga Cronin Monday 3 Feb 2020, 1:31 PM
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

THE SPECIAL CRIMINAL Court has found a 37-year-old man guilty of conspiring with Kinahan cartel murder plotters to gun down Dublin man Gary Hanley.

Liam Brannigan (37) from Bride Street, Dublin 8, was charged with conspiring to murder Gary Hanley at a location within the State between 15 September and 6 November, 2017.

Brannigan had pleaded not guilty.

The trial previously heard audio recordings of the moment armed gardaí moved on the would-be killers

Four men have previously all pleaded guilty to the same offence.

Luke Wilson (24), from Cremona Road in Ballyfermot, Dublin; Alan Wilson (39) of New Street Gardens, Dublin 8; and Joseph Kelly (35) of Kilworth Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12, have all been jailed.

Dean Howe (34) with an address at Oakfield, Dublin 8, will be sentenced on 3 March after he pleaded guilty before Christmas.

Luke Wilson, who also pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a Beretta, was jailed for 11 years; Alan Wilson was given six years and Joseph Kelly, who also admitted a weapons charge, was jailed for 12 years.

