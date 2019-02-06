Poll: Do you think Liam Neeson's career will be hurt by his recent comments?

WILL LIAM NEESON’S career be hurt by his recent comments, do you think?

The Northern Irish actor has been criticised for recounting an incident from 30 years ago, where he said that after a close friend told him that she was raped by a black man, he spent a week looking for a random black person to kill.

This has sparked criticism of the actor – in response, he held two US TV interviews in which he insisted that he’s not a racist.

