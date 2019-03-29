This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 29 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lidl doesn't plan to launch its £1.50 damaged fruit and veg boxes in Ireland

The scheme is being rolled out across of all Lidl’s stores in England, Scotland and Wales.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 29 Mar 2019, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 7,849 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4565836
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

LIDL HAS CONFIRMED it won’t launch its £1.50 ‘Too Good To Waste’ fruit and vegetable boxes in Ireland.

The supermarket last week announced that it was rolling out the scheme across all of its stores in England, Scotland and Wales following a successful trial. 

The boxes, priced at £1.50 for approximately 5kg, contain fruit and vegetables from the store shelves which have become slightly damaged, discoloured or deteriorated, but are still perfectly good to eat. 

They are put together daily by in-store staff and are available to customers from opening until midday, at which point any leftover boxes are given to local good causes through Lidl’s food redistribution programme ‘Feed It Back’. 

In the UK, Lidl launched a trial run of the scheme in August and gradually extended it to 122 stores. Through this trial, Lidl said it sold more than 50,000 boxes and prevented 250 tonnes of food going to waste. 

No Irish roll out

Lidl has confirmed to TheJournal.ie that is does not plan to roll out the Too Good To Waste fruit and vegetable boxes in Ireland. 

“Lidl GB and Lidl Ireland operate independently of each other so the same initiatives are not always applicable,” a spokesperson for Lidl Ireland said. 

The spokesperson did note, however, that Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland currently has over 300 charities registered to collect food from it, which generates over 50,000 meals a month for people affected by food poverty. 

“This sees a significant reduction in food waste and gives a vital lifeline to charities in need of supply through our ‘Lidl Feed It Back’ programme,” the spokesperson said. 

Returning to look at the UK initiative, Lidl said the Too Good To Waste boxes are different from ‘wonky veg’ boxes sold by other supermarkets, as it says its initiative is “designed to reduce fruit and veg waste in store”. 

“Instead of pricing down produce that is considered ‘wonky’, Lidl works closely with its suppliers to ensure a degree of flexibility with specifications at different times of the year, to include items within its standard product lines,” Lidl said in a statement. 

Lidl GB CEO Christian Hartnagel said: “The really brilliant thing about this initiative is that, not only is it helping to tackle the highly important challenge of food waste, it’s also helping our customers make even more savings.

“Additionally, it’s a great example of how we, as discounter, can utilise our lean and efficient business model to fulfil our mission to make good, healthy food more affordable and accessible, whilst acting sustainably.”

However, as noted above, there are no plans to roll out the scheme in Ireland. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man awarded $80 million after claiming weed killer caused his cancer
    64,186  33
    2
    		Aer Lingus will offer special rescue fares to passengers affected by WOW Air collapse
    59,488  33
    3
    		The third vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal is confirmed for tomorrow
    46,596  67
    Fora
    1
    		Wazp wants to bridge the knowledge gap in 3D printing for companies big and small
    97  0
    2
    		Cork's Fudi&more wants to go it alone when it takes its food delivery business international
    37  0
    The42
    1
    		Journalist who survived Chapecoense plane crash dies after playing football match
    37,953  4
    2
    		Man United appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as permanent boss
    28,266  113
    3
    		Republic of Ireland hit with Uefa charge over tennis ball protest
    25,032  69
    DailyEdge
    1
    		5 pairs of jeans we have repurchased time and time again
    6,699  0
    2
    		Goodbye Skin Deep: A love letter to beauty
    5,584  4
    3
    		Things your mam told you when you were younger that you wish you'd listened to now
    5,011  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    A recording of Mary Lowry and her new partner found on computer in Quirke's home, court told
    A recording of Mary Lowry and her new partner found on computer in Quirke's home, court told
    Family of man who died tragically at St Columba's Hospital brings legal action against HSE
    Bobby Ryan died from blunt force trauma to the head, court hears
    HIGH COURT
    Google agrees to give details of user who posted 'defamatory' YouTube video about a garda
    Google agrees to give details of user who posted 'defamatory' YouTube video about a garda
    High Court refuses 'radical' application by Sean Quinn's children in case against IBRC
    Toying with the idea of a tea top? Here are our favourite high-street offerings
    EU
    The third vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal is confirmed for tomorrow
    The third vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal is confirmed for tomorrow
    Explainer: All you need to know about the EU's new road safety technology proposals
    All cars sold after 2022 must have speed-limiting technology, EU says
    CORK
    Cork toddler who died in tragic Roman blind accident 'died instantly without any suffering'
    Cork toddler who died in tragic Roman blind accident 'died instantly without any suffering'
    Minister promises review into deaths of Marie Downey and her son in Cork hospital
    Games without county players among three proposals to restructure Cork championships

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie