Your evening longread: What it's like to be a female roadie

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

What it’s like to be a female roadie

Female roadies have been speaking out about what they’ve experienced on tour with bands – detailing instances of sexism and misogyny.

(The Guardian, approx 10 mins reading time)

US-based production co-ordinator Meghan Keogh, 24, recalls being grabbed and pulled on to a bus by the driver of one tour, who later verbally degraded her in front of her colleagues. She told an experienced assistant tour manager (TM). “And she basically said, ‘Yeah, it happens, but you can speak out against something wrong that happens to you and you will be the one who gets fired,’” says Keogh.