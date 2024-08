PROPOSED LEGISLATION THAT would allow judges to recommend minimum prison terms when handing down life sentences has been approved by Cabinet, the Government has announced.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has today published a general scheme of the Life Sentences Bill 2024, which will now pass to the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Justice for pre-legislative scrutiny.

The Department of Justice said the Government will also engage with the Office of Parliamentary Counsel to progress the drafting of the Bill.

Life sentences in Ireland currently last between 19 and 20 years on average because judges are unable to prescribe minimum jail terms in conjunction with them.

McEntee had signalled her intention to bring forward such legislation when she announced her Justice Plan 2022, promising to give judges more discretion in setting minimum sentences.

According to a Government statement, the Life Sentences Bill 2024 – when fully drafted and pending approval by the Oireachtas – would give sentencing judges “a formal role in informing decisions on the release of life-sentenced prisoners on parole”.

It added that when sentencing, “judges will make a recommendation on what minimum term should be served in prison before parole is granted”.

The Parole Board will then have to take that recommendation into account in making its decisions but the recommendation will be non-binding.

“The Parole Board will continue to be responsible for deciding when a person will be released,” the statement said, adding that a prisoner will not be automatically released after the judge’s recommended minimum term has been served.

Today’s announcement continues a legislative agenda on the part of the Government to come down harder on serious crime. There has been public backlash to some sentences issued for violent crime that many among the public have seen as too lenient.

Taoiseach Simon Harris described the announcement as “an important step forward” in that regard.

“It will bring about a much-needed reform in our criminal justice system and reflects our commitment to rule of law and minimum terms for those who commit the most heinous crimes,” he said.

Minister McEntee said the Bill will allow the courts “to reflect the gravity of the most heinous offences” when sentencing.

“Judges will be able to recommend minimum terms of 25, 30 years or even longer where that is warranted.

“I am determined that the judiciary has access to a range of sentencing options to ensure that the punishment people receive matches the crime they have committed.

“People who commit the most serious crimes should be dealt with in a way that reflects their culpability and the harm they have caused.”