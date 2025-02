FOUR PEOPLE ESCAPED a burning apartment destroyed by fire in Limerick City today.

The fire in the rooftop apartment, at Steamboat Quay, took hold around midday.

Four people inside the apartment managed to escape without injury.

Hundreds more people evacuated the apartment block.

Firefighters attached to Limerick Coty and County bravely entered the burning building and quenched the fire after fighting the flames for two hours.

Emergency services attended the scene of a fire in Limerick city this afternoon.



Five units from including fire services, and Gardaí were dispatched to an apartment on fire at Howley Court on Steamboat Quay, close to the Clayton Hotel.



A Garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an incident of fire at Dock Road, Limerick City, this afternoon, Sunday 9 February 2025, at approximately 12.50pm. Fire Services are the lead agency on this incident.”