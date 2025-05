Limerick 3-26

Cork 1-16

AS STATEMENT PERFORMANCES GO, this one from Limerick will rank as high with anything they’ve produced in the John Kiely era.

They blew Cork away by 16 points this afternoon to leave the home support in a joyous mood. Qualification from Munster has been assured and Limerick’s favourite status to land a seventh provincial title on the bounce has hardened after the scale of victory they served up here.

Cork were left chastened after this beating and know they must now get a positive result at home to Waterford next Sunday to prolong their season.

The cold truth was that this game was settled by the interval, Limerick retreating to the dressing-room with the comfort of a commanding 2-18 to 0-9 advantage.

Goals from Aaron Gillane and Adam English underlined their utter dominance in that period. After Tom Morrissey had snapped over a brace of points, Gillane set the tone when he gathered the ball in the left corner, and availed of a slip by Niall O’Leary. The Patrickswell man galloped in along the endline, sidestepped Ciarán Joyce and drilled home his shot.

Scorers for Limerick: Aaron Gillane 2-7 (1-6 frees, 1-0 pen), Adam English 1-2, Tom Morrissey 0-5, Gearóid Hegarty 0-3, Peter Casey 0-2, Cathal O’Neill 0-2, Michael Casey 0-1, Diarmaid Byrnes 0-1, Cian Lynch 0-1, Shane O’Brien 0-1, David Reidy 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: Patrick Horgan 1-9 (1-8 frees), Séamus Harnedy 0-2, Robert Downey 0-1, Mark Coleman 0-1, Shane Barrett 0-1, Brian Hayes 0-1, Brian Roche 0-1.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

4. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane), 2. Sean Finn (Bruff)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), 6. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenry), 7. Barry Nash (South Liberties)

8. Adam English (Doon), 9. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh)

10. Gearóid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell – captain), 12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell), 14. Shane O’Brien (Kilmallock), 15. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)

Subs

24. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon) for O’Donoghue (temporary) (37)

9. O’Donoghue for O’Donovan (40)

19. Séamus Flanagan (Feohanagh) for O’Brien (51)

26. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora-Manister) for Tom Morrissey (51)

17. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh) for Reidy (58)

18. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown) for Michael Casey (66)

22. Aidan O’Connor (Ballybrown) for Byrnes (68)

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 3. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

7. Mark Coleman (Blarney), 5. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), 6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers – captain)

8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Ethan Twomey (St.Finbarr’s)

10. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills), 11. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), 12. Shane Barrett (Blarney)

13. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), 15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock)

Subs

22. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers) for Dalton (inj) (8)

24. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s) for Twomey (half-time)

19. Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum) for Robert Downey (half-time)

17. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s) for O’Leary (inj) (55)

25. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own) for Connolly (66)

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway)

