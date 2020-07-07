This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Limerick council waives fees for business street tables and chairs for remainder of year

The Council has also announced free on-street parking on Saturdays in July and August.

By David Raleigh Tuesday 7 Jul 2020, 6:01 PM
22 minutes ago 1,366 Views 4 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Andrii Spy_k
Image: Shutterstock/Andrii Spy_k

BUSINESSES IN LIMERICK will not have to pay Council fees for street tables and chairs placed outside their premises for the remainder of 2020, the local authority said.

Limerick City and County Council stated it will waive all fees due under planning codes, for tables and chairs, to allow businesses cater for additional customers while still observing social distancing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Council statement explained that the measure would “enliven the city streets as people drink and dine al fresco over the next couple of months”.

However, it will still be necessary for businesses to apply for Limerick City and County Council’s consent to place tables and chairs outside their premises in a public place.

“This is necessary in the interests of proper regulation of footpaths, so that those in wheelchairs, using mobility scooters and people with buggies as well as all other pedestrians will still be able to use the footpaths in a safe manner,” it said.

“In addition, the Council is also waiving six months of the Casual Trading Licence Fees for 2020 having regard to the impact of Covid-19 on businesses in the Casual Trading Areas of Limerick, Newcastle West and Abbeyfeale,” it explained.

Work has begun on the construction of the first of two parklets at O’Connell Street, between Thomas Street and Roches Street.

The development will reassign road space for pedestrians “and will be a place where people can sit and relax, and take some time out during their visit to the city,” the Council stated. 

“The O’Connell Street parklet is expected to open within a week. The second location is on Catherine Street, between Glentworth Street and Cecil Street, and construction will begin once the works on O’Connell Street are completed.” 

“These are the latest initiatives being rolled out as part of Guiding Limerick Through Covid-19,” it said. 

A Council-led installation of giant forks, spoons, table and chairs, signaling Limerick’s city-centre eateries were reopening, caused a public backlash online, however. 

The Council has also announced free on-street parking on Saturdays in July and August.

Additional seating areas are to be provided in the core business district shortly, including at, Bedford Row, Thomas Street and the City Quays. 

“The Parks Department of the Council has increased the volume of flowers it grows in its nurseries this year, to provide even more colourful displays along the city streets and bridges than usual, and has worked with some retailers and businesses in supplying display flowers for different premises in the city centre.”

Application forms for tables and chairs, and trading fees, are available at www.limerick.ie.

