Three arrested and drugs seized during CAB raid on homes in Limerick city

During the search, gardaí said they seized heroin, cocaine, cannabis as well as a quantity of tablets.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 3 Aug 2019, 8:13 AM
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

GARDAÍ SEIZED HEROIN, cocaine, cannabis as well as cash and jewellery during a number of raids in Limerick city yesterday.

Officers from the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit and the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted eight searches of premises in St Mary’s Park, Limerick City.
A garda spokesman said: “A significant sum of cash and high value jewellery were also seized. A 23 year old male and two females, aged 27 and 44, were arrested and are currently being detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. Investigations are ongoing.”

