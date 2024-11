PARIS HAS LIMITED cars from driving through the central core of the city from today.

The restriction covers the first, second, third and fourth districts, with some exceptions.

This includes emergency vehicles, buses, taxis, residents, those with reduced mobility or who work there, and ‘destination traffic’ – those in the area for a specific reason such as a medical appointment, shopping or a cinema visit.

Essentially, the new change is to stop people driving through the city from one side to the other.

Dublin rolled out a similar measure along the quays earlier this year, but should the idea be extended to other Irish cities?

So today we’re asking: Would you like to see cars limited from driving through Irish cities?