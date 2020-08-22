Quiz: How much do you know about these small mammals?

GOOD NEWS FOR fans of small mammals everywhere: The elephant shrew, thought to be extinct, has been found again.
The last record of it was made more than 50 years ago, but the tiny little critter – with a snout reminiscent of an elephant’s – was spotted alive and well in Djibouti in Africa.
To celebrate the occasion, we’ve put together a quiz on some of Ireland’s own small mammals.
