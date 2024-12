DUBLIN CITY’S DEPUTY Lord Mayor says she is “satisfied” with the welfare of animals inside the Live Crib which opened this morning at the Mansion House in the city centre.

The event, now in its 29th year, was attended by Deputy Lord Mayor and Green Party councillor Donna Cooney and Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) chair Francie Gorman. The IFA is involved in the event’s organisation.

Featuring a live sheep, a donkey and a goat, the crib hit the headlines two years ago when another Green Party councillor, then Lord Mayor Caroline Conroy, scrapped the live animal element completely, citing “animal welfare concerns” and a desire to “revamp” the tradition – a move criticised at the time by the IFA and government ministers.

Speaking at this morning’s event, Donna Cooney described the crib as looking “absolutely fabulous”.

Deputy Lord Mayor Donna Cooney (with microphone), and members of the Lucan Gospel Choir who sang at today's opening. Keith Kelly / The Journal Keith Kelly / The Journal / The Journal

Cooney shared her thoughts with The Journal on the now annual animal welfare conversation surrounding the event.

”You’ll see that there’s a glass thing, so there isn’t actually any interaction with the animals,” Cooney said.

“They seem to be very calm. They don’t look in any way upset,” she said, adding that the animals were not “pacing around or looking in any way anxious”.

The animals in the crib are driven to and from a farm in Co Wicklow each day, returning home in the evening. Fresh bedding, water and feed is provided for the animals at the Mansion House.

Cooney continued: “I am satisfied that their care is being looked after and I know that is monitored as well in terms of their well-being.”

However, the National Animal Rights Association (Nara), an animal rights group, has once again condemned the temporary fixture, questioning its impact on the welfare of the animals on display.

In a Nara statement to The Journal, the organisation refuted claims that the crib adequately meets animal welfare standards.

Advertisement

“Dublin city centre is an inappropriate place to bring live animals,” it began.

“Farm animals are not used to the noise, lights and the multitudes of people that will be gawking at them over the next two weeks.

“Being transported to and from Wicklow on a daily basis is also very inappropriate, and stress-inducing.”

Nara said that while the animals have food and water, consideration also had to be given to how their “spacial requirements” and “psychological welfare” needs were met.

The group then took aim at the IFA’s “farcical” and “exploitative” supply of farm animals for the crib.

Nara said: “Perhaps a tour of a dairy farm after calves are born and taken from their mothers would be a good ‘learning opportunity’ for the public as well? Along with a tour of a slaughter house after lambing season.

“There are kinder ways to celebrate Christmas.”

IFA responds

However, the IFA told The Journal the welfare of the animals on site was “paramount”.

The statement read: “Since the first Live Animal Crib in the mid-nineties, animal welfare has always been paramount.

“The animals are transported each day from a farm in Enniskerry, and they return home each evening.

“Fresh bedding, water and feed is kept on site for the animals.”

It continued: “They are housed in a secure structure that allows visitors to see them.

“The family that care for the animals have been doing so for three generations and they are very experienced in animal husbandry.”

The crib will be open every day from 11am to 4pm until Christmas Eve when it closes at 1pm.