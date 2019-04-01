Stay with us for another evening of potential drama in Westminster.
Liveblog
MPS IN THE House of Commons will this evening vote on four Brexit options, in a bid to find a path forward.
It’s after Prime Minister Theresa May’s withdrawal deal was rejected for a third time last Friday.
Finding a consensus on a way forward has proved impossible to date – last Wednesday MPs rejected eight options put to them in a series of indicative votes.
Four options have been selected for tonight’s non-binding votes, as UK politicians try once again to break the Brexit impasse.
Stay with us for another evening of potential drama in Westminster.
For a full run-down on where the UK (and Europe) is at on Brexit in the wake of the weekend, TheJournal.ie‘s Órla Ryan has more here.
To give you a taster of the political climate in Westminster today, Theresa May’s chief whip Julian Smith has said the current situation is the “worst example” of cabinet ill-discipline in British political history.
He was speaking to the BBC.
MPs are due to vote on the options presented to them between 8pm and 8.30pm.
It took over two hours for the votes to be counted last week – but the process should be quicker this evening, as there are only four options and not eight.
Speaker John Bercow has chosen the our motions before MPs this evening.
COMMENTS (4)