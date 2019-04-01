MPS IN THE House of Commons will this evening vote on four Brexit options, in a bid to find a path forward.

It’s after Prime Minister Theresa May’s withdrawal deal was rejected for a third time last Friday.

Finding a consensus on a way forward has proved impossible to date – last Wednesday MPs rejected eight options put to them in a series of indicative votes.

Four options have been selected for tonight’s non-binding votes, as UK politicians try once again to break the Brexit impasse.

Stay with us for another evening of potential drama in Westminster.