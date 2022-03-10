14 mins ago

The UK’s Ministry of Defence has released a new intelligence update this morning, which states that Russia has deployed conscript troops to Ukraine, despite assurances by President Putin that this would not happen.

There has also been a notable decrease in overall Russian air activity over Ukraine in recent days, likely due to the unexpected effectiveness and endurance of Ukraine’s air defence forces, it said:

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 10 March 2022



The United States estimates as many as 6,000 Russian troops have died in the conflict.

Russia’s own official estimates are significantly lower. Last week the governemnt said 500 of its soldiers had been killed in Ukraine.