Thursday 10 March 2022
Liveblog

TODAY MARKS THE 15th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and fighting continues around a number of key cities, including Kiev.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Yesterday, at least 35,000 civilians were able to leave the cities of Sumy, Enerhodar and areas around Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
  • High-level peace talks are due to take place today in Turkey between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.
  • Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described an attack on a maternity hospital and children’s ward in Mariupol as a war crime. At least 17 women were injured in the attack. Women were in labour inside the hospital, Ukraine said.
  •  The United States has rejected Russian claims that it was involved in bioweapons research in Ukraine, and warned Russia could be preparing to use chemical or biological weapons in the war.
  The UK's Ministry of Defence says Russia has confirmed the use of thermobaric rockets – often called vacuum bombs – in Ukraine and is also "likely" deploying private mercenaries.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence has also this morning said Russia has confirmed the use of thermobaric rockets, also known as vacuum bombs, in Ukraine.

Source: Al Jazeera English/YouTube

It comes as the UK government said the Russian state “almost certainly maintains extensive links” with Russian private military companies and is “likely deploying” their mercenaries to Ukraine.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence has released a new intelligence update this morning, which states that Russia has deployed conscript troops to Ukraine, despite assurances by President Putin that this would not happen.

There has also been a notable decrease in overall Russian air activity over Ukraine in recent days, likely due to the unexpected effectiveness and endurance of Ukraine’s air defence forces, it said:

The United States estimates as many as 6,000 Russian troops have died in the conflict.

Russia’s own official estimates are significantly lower. Last week the governemnt said 500 of its soldiers had been killed in Ukraine.

Good morning, Michelle Hennessy here to bring you through the latest updates on the war in Ukraine.

Here are some of the main points to know this morning:

  • At least 35,000 civilians were evacuated from besieged Ukrainian cities during a 12-hour ceasefire yesterday, Ukrainian officials have said.
  • Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers are in Turkey to hold face-to-face talks today in the first high-level contact since the invasion.
  • Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described an attack on a maternity hospital and children’s ward in Mariupol as a war crime. At least 17 women were injured in the attack.
  • The mayor of Mariupol has said 1,207 civilians were killed in a nine-day Russian seize at the port city.
  • Moscow’s forces have continued making rapid advances towards the capital, approaching Brovary.
  • The UK’s Ministry of Defence says Russia has confirmed the use of thermobaric rockets – often called vacuum bombs – in Ukraine and is also “likely” deploying private mercenaries.
  • The UN nuclear watchdog IAEA, warns the Chernobyl plant, now in Russian hands, is no longer transmitting data but says it sees no “critical impact on safety”.
  • Washington rejected Russian claims that it supports a bioweapons program in Ukraine, saying the allegations were a sign that Moscow could soon use the weapons themselves.
  • Meanwhile US lawmakers passed a €13.6 billion aid plan for Ukraine. The International Monetary Fund has also approved €1.4 billion in emergency funding.
  • The European Union agreed to add more Russian oligarchs to a sanctions blacklist.

- With reporting from PA and AFP.

