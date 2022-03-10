Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
TODAY MARKS THE 15th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and fighting continues around a number of key cities, including Kiev.
Here are the latest developments:
The UK’s Ministry of Defence has also this morning said Russia has confirmed the use of thermobaric rockets, also known as vacuum bombs, in Ukraine.
It comes as the UK government said the Russian state “almost certainly maintains extensive links” with Russian private military companies and is “likely deploying” their mercenaries to Ukraine.
The UK’s Ministry of Defence has released a new intelligence update this morning, which states that Russia has deployed conscript troops to Ukraine, despite assurances by President Putin that this would not happen.
There has also been a notable decrease in overall Russian air activity over Ukraine in recent days, likely due to the unexpected effectiveness and endurance of Ukraine’s air defence forces, it said:
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 10 March 2022— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 10, 2022
The United States estimates as many as 6,000 Russian troops have died in the conflict.
Russia’s own official estimates are significantly lower. Last week the governemnt said 500 of its soldiers had been killed in Ukraine.
Good morning, Michelle Hennessy here to bring you through the latest updates on the war in Ukraine.
Here are some of the main points to know this morning:
With reporting from PA and AFP.
