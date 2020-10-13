BUDGET 2021 IS to be announced today – and it’s happening in the most unusual year in recent history.

Given the ongoing pandemic, we do know that this Budget will not be a giveaway budget (and we also know that those sorts of Budgets haven’t happened anyway in recent years).

What we do know is that Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe really had his work cut out for him this time. With a predicted deficit of €21 billion (or 6% of the national income), balancing the books takes on a whole new importance for 2021.

