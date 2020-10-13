#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 13 October 2020
Liveblog

BUDGET 2021 IS to be announced today – and it’s happening in the most unusual year in recent history. 

Given the ongoing pandemic, we do know that this Budget will not be a giveaway budget (and we also know that those sorts of Budgets haven’t happened anyway in recent years).

What we do know is that Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe really had his work cut out for him this time. With a predicted deficit of €21 billion (or 6% of the national income), balancing the books takes on a whole new importance for 2021. 

You can catch up here on the main things to know: 

And here’s what we can expect:

  • A major recovery fund to deal with the ongoing impact of Covid-19
  • The government will work off the assumption that there will be a no-deal Brexit – and no vaccine for Covid-19 next year
  • The main priorities will be health, housing and climate change
  • There will be no increase in income tax
  • There will likely be a supports package worth millions for live gigs and the music industry
  • We’ll get an increase in carbon tax
  • The price of cigarettes will most certainly rise 
  • The Government will spend millions on improving cycling and walking infrastructure
  • The Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) will be extended beyond 31 March, 2021

For starters, here’s a look at how the announcement itself will go.

One big change is that things won’t be happening in Leinster House – instead, the announcement will take place at the Dublin Convention centre. That’s so that they can have the full complement of TDs and ministers, with social distancing.

There’s that small matter of the global Covid-19 pandemic, see…

Things will kick off properly at 1pm, when Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe reads his Budget speech.

He’ll be followed by Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath. Both speeches will last about 45 minutes. 

Welcome to this year’s TheJournal.ie Budget liveblog! I’m Aoife Barry and I’ll be with you this morning keeping you up to date with all the Budget 2021 happenings.

Before the big stuff kicks off, it’s time to get you up to date on what you need to keep an eye out for. 

