BUDGET 2021 IS to be announced today – and it’s happening in the most unusual year in recent history.
Given the ongoing pandemic, we do know that this Budget will not be a giveaway budget (and we also know that those sorts of Budgets haven’t happened anyway in recent years).
What we do know is that Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe really had his work cut out for him this time. With a predicted deficit of €21 billion (or 6% of the national income), balancing the books takes on a whole new importance for 2021.
You can catch up here on the main things to know:
And here’s what we can expect:
For starters, here’s a look at how the announcement itself will go.
One big change is that things won’t be happening in Leinster House – instead, the announcement will take place at the Dublin Convention centre. That’s so that they can have the full complement of TDs and ministers, with social distancing.
There’s that small matter of the global Covid-19 pandemic, see…
Things will kick off properly at 1pm, when Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe reads his Budget speech.
He’ll be followed by Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath. Both speeches will last about 45 minutes.
Welcome to this year’s TheJournal.ie Budget liveblog! I’m Aoife Barry and I’ll be with you this morning keeping you up to date with all the Budget 2021 happenings.
Before the big stuff kicks off, it’s time to get you up to date on what you need to keep an eye out for.
