Poll: Do you think Liz Truss will survive another week as UK PM?

IT’S BEEN QUITE the 24 hours in British politics and that’s saying something.

Truss dramatically sacked chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and ditched one of his key tax-cutting measures as she attempted to shore up her faltering premiership.

She replaced him with Jeremy Hunt, the former foreign secretary who backed her rival Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest.

